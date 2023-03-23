Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of COIN opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

