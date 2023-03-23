Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.14, but opened at $61.85. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 12,796,895 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.