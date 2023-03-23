Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $195.23 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and $1,051.54 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

