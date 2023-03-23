Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

