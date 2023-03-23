Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,743,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

