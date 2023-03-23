Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,627. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.