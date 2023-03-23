Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $141.49. 2,423,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.