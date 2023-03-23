Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 2,856,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.