Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 617,984 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

