Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 379,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,630. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

