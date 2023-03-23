Compound (COMP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $43.57 or 0.00158129 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $316.62 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00041830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.69128704 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $29,263,010.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.