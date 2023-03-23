Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

