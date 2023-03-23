Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $630.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,396.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00321194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00557319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00459194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,515,889 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,278,754.545325 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.40636472 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $630,799,323.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

