Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.37

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $978.31 million and approximately $630.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,625.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00328210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00074658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00553109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00462154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,643,589 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,537,775.257308 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37818799 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $631,213,671.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

