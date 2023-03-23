Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.