Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,474 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

