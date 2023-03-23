Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $211.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

