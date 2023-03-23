Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,428 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

