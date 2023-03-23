Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

