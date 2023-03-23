Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IJR stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

