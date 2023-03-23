Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

