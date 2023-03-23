Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

