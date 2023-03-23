Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

