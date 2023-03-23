Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.