Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,408.68

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2,408.68 and last traded at C$2,397.26, with a volume of 16519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,352.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,487.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,332.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.