Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.12

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.12 and traded as high as $145.65. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $145.43, with a volume of 6,388,098 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106,821.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,548,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,901,808.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,651 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $192,991,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,104,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 973,212 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

