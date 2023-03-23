Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.12

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.12 and traded as high as $145.65. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $145.43, with a volume of 6,388,098 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

