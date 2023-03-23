Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $80,696.94 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

