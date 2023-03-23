Cormark Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.20

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.7 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

