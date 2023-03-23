Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 951,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

