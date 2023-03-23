Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $491.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

