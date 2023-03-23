Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.45 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001309 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $48,170.92 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00358465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.83 or 0.26054466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

