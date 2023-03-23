CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.25

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 87823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PMTS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
CPI Card Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
