Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 837,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,091,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Creatd Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creatd

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTD. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Creatd by 1,909.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creatd during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creatd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

