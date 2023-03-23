Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Pear Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

In other news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $39,246.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,242.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

