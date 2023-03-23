Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 3.2 %

CRLBF opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.