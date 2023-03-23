Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

TSE CR opened at C$4.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market cap of C$763.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.42. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.99.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

