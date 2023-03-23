Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $16.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018331 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

