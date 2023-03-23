Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 9,000,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,873,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

