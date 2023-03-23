Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Malvern Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Malvern Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLVF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 10,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.