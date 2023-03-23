Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 2.6% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

