Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Atlas makes up about 1.6% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Atlas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atlas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Performance

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 473,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,587. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

