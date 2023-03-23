cVault.finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $727.77 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.15 million and approximately $727.77 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $6,215.36 or 0.22005387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00361654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.25 or 0.26286245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.