CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.03. 1,411,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,336,453. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

