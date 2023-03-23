Czech National Bank Acquires 4,607 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.