Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE C traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 4,990,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,322. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

