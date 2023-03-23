Czech National Bank Has $9.04 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

REGN stock traded up $54.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $805.80. 907,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,092. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $812.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $750.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

