Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 913,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.59. The stock had a trading volume of 768,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

