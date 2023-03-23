Czech National Bank Purchases 349 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $491.33. The stock had a trading volume of 309,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.24. The company has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

