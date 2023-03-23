Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $232.69. 345,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,960. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.52 and its 200 day moving average is $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

